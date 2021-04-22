Buthelezi accuses Zulu king's siblings of attempts to torpedo his 'wishes and arrangements'
Siblings of the late King Goodwill Zwelithini have been accused of conducting meetings that could be a source of divisions within the family, without the authority of the regent, Queen Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu.
The Zulu nation's traditional prime minister, Mangosuthu Buthelezi, on Wednesday lambasted Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi, accusing them of a parallel process of meetings allegedly “dealing with the issue of who can assist the regent”.
“Unfortunately, this parallel process is being run without the authority or sanction of Her Majesty Queen Shiyiwe Mantfombi Dlamini Zulu, whom His Majesty the King indicated should lead the nation at this time, or of the other five widows of the king,” he said.
Buthelezi also alleged that the meetings are taking place without the knowledge the Queen Mother, Mayvis (MaZungu), the widow of King Cyprian, the matriarch of the family, nor him, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu monarch and nation.
He added that the meetings were not attended by other senior members of the royal family including the late king’s personal assistant nor the king’s remaining paternal uncle.
Arguing that there was no need for meetings to discuss an assistant to the regent, Buthelezi said: “The matter of assistance to Her Majesty Queen Mantfombi has already been dealt with in an official meeting of the Zulu royal family which took place at the palace where the queen resides, and which was attended by all senior members of the family, including Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi.”
On learning of the meetings, Buthelezi said he requested minutes to determine why they are being held, however he is yet to receive a copy.
Buthelezi said the royal family was deeply concerned about the development.
“The royal family is deeply concerned by these unauthorised meetings, as it is felt that they are mischievous and an inception of division within the family. In addition, they undermine the authority of Her Majesty the Queen who now leads the nation. It appears that such action seeks to torpedo His Majesty the King’s own wishes and arrangements,” he explained.
Buthelezi indicated that the royal family will request a meeting with Prince Mbonisi and Princess Thembi, revealing that the duo was absent from a sanctioned family meeting due to medical reasons.
He emphasised that “the family felt that it was important to clarify its position to the Zulu nation, in order to undo any confusion that has been created.”
TimesLIVE
