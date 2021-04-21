VW Polo ‘blue light’ trio arrested

Three suspects are due in court after their arrest during a high-speed chase and shoot-out in Rama City near Ga-Rankuwa.

Police spokesperson Col Katlego Mogale said police were investigating a report of a white Polo using blue lights and operating in the Pretoria North area.

Members of the Tactical Operations Management Section, Tracker Connect, DBK Risk Group and Crime Intelligence were deployed strategically to intercept the vehicle on Tuesday.

“Realising police were on their trail, the suspects sped off in the direction of Ga-Rankuwa. The suspects fired shots at the police in the ensuing high-speed chase and the members returned fire. The suspects lost control of their vehicle and it overturned.”

One suspect was wounded in the shoot-out and received medical attention on the scene. The other two were arrested.

Two unlicensed firearms, cellphones and cash were recovered from the scene.

The suspects will appear in the Pretoria North magistrate's court on Wednesday on charges of possession of a suspected hijacked motor vehicle and possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

The investigation continues, including into whether they were involved in robberies and hijackings in the Akasia area.

TimesLIVE