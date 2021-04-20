Absa CEO Daniel Mminele to step down, bank cites strategy and 'culture transformation non-alignment'

Absa CEO Daniel Mminele is stepping down, effective at month-end, the banking group announced on Tuesday.

In a statement to Sens, the group said: “It has become clear to the parties that there is non-alignment on matters of strategy and culture transformation.”

The Absa Group and Absa Bank Boards have appointed Jason Quinn as interim Group CEO with immediate effect. Quinn has been the group FD since August 2016.

“The boards wish to thank Mr Mminele for his service and the contribution he made in a time of great challenge for the group and society during the Covid-19 pandemic. We wish him all the best in his future endeavours.”

SowetanLIVE's sister publication TimesLIVE reported earlier on Tuesday that the split was imminent, with speculation in the market that chair Wendy Lucas Bull and the board were unhappy with changes Mminele wanted to make at the bank.