Corrupt home affairs a danger
Soon after self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife skipped the country last year, it emerged that they had help from home affairs officials to obtain illegal travel documents which they had been using to come in and out of the country for years.
We understand from home affairs minister Aaron Motsoaledi that the officials are known and that further investigations into their conduct is underway...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.