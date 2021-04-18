Surgeon performs 12 free ops to avoid jail for not submitting tax returns

A Cape Town doctor who failed to submit his income tax returns has performed 12 operations to avoid jail.

Orthopaedic surgeon Nisar Ahmed Moosa, 71, and his company, failed to submit returns between 2009 and 2017.

The company was fined R15,000 which was wholly suspended for five years on condition that it is not convicted of contravening the Income Tax Act and the Tax Administration Act during the period of suspension.

Charges against the veteran doctor were withdrawn after he completed a diversion programme.

Eric Ntabazalila, spokesperson for the prosecution in the Western Cape, said the programme required Moosa to perform operations on 12 patients at Rondebosch Medical Centre.