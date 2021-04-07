Surgeon, 80, swims into record books with Robben Island crossing

Cape Town heart surgeon Otto Thaning has, at 80, become the oldest person to swim the 7.5km from Robben Island to the mainland.

Thaning braved 16ºC water for a swift 2hr 52min crossing, his 13th. He was paced by Robben Island veteran Martin Goodman, skippered by Roger Finch — the first South African to hold the “triple crown” of open water swimming — and supported by environmental activist and cold water swimmer Lewis Pugh.

Pugh and Thaning were the first people recorded to swim across Lake Malawi in 1992, and the surgeon is also the oldest man to swim the 34km English Channel, which he did in 2014 aged 73.

Pugh said Thaning was an incredibly efficient swimmer. “What makes his crossing even more astonishing is that he operates during the week,” he said.

“Sometimes he comes to training and says, ‘Long day, Lewis. I had to stand on my feet operating for six hours.’”