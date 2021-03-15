South Africa

Top Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon in R4.5m medical negligence lawsuit

Woman claims years of suffering and impediments after operation led to her losing her job

By Devon Koen - 15 March 2021 - 11:49
A popular Gqeberha doctor is due to appear in court on Monday after a former patient opened a civil case against him following surgery that has left her medically boarded and scarred. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Samsonovs

A popular Nelson Mandela Bay surgeon is facing a multimillion-rand lawsuit for an operation he performed six years ago on a woman who claims she has been left with major scars, damage to her stomach and physical impediments.

Sherillee Morris, 59, is suing specialist surgeon Dr Nico van Niekerk, based at Netcare Greenacres Hospital, for what she says are years of suffering after having to undergo surgery to fix what was meant to be one operation to repair a recurrent hiatus hernia.

Morris is claiming R4,401,713.84 in damages.

She accuses Van Niekerk of medical negligence, which he denies.

The two are expected to face off in a civil trial in the high court in Gqeberha on Monday. 

