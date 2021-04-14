'System to ensure officials not hostile to ANC policies'
Mantashe defends cadre deployment in government
ANC national chairperson Gwede Mantashe has defended the governing party’s deployment policy amid calls for it to be scrapped.
Mantashe was on Wednesday on the stand before the commission of inquiry into state capture where he was giving parliamentary oversight evidence as well as explaining various positions of the party which are alleged to have aided state capture, including deployment of ANC loyalists to head state-owned entities (SOEs) who later facilitated their looting...
