Lebogang Maile defends cadre deployment
Gauteng MEC of co-operative governance and traditional affairs Lebogang Maile has defended the concept of cadre deployment, arguing it is good when the right people are appointed to positions.
Speaking to Sowetan after presenting his update on the state of municipalities on Wednesday, Maile said it was not wrong for the ANC to deploy its cadres to positions in government...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.