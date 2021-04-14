Editors' forum condemns cyberbullying of seasoned journalist Amos Mananyetso

The South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) on Wednesday condemned cyberbullying of seasoned Daily Sun journalist Amos Mananyetso.

The bullying follows an article in which he had revealed that a 23-year-old woman had opened a rape case in Sandton, Johannesburg, and identified a prominent EFF leader as an alleged perpetrator.

The man has denied the allegation. "Following the publication of the article, the SAPS has acknowledged the case had been opened, and stated that the EFF leader was not a suspect. As a result, the journalist has been cyberbullied and threatened on social media platforms," read the Sanef statement.

"Sanef maintains that those affected by published or broadcast material should always direct their complaints to relevant independent bodies, including the Press Council and the Broadcasting Complaints Commission of South Africa (BCCSA). These bodies have the authority to thoroughly investigate the media on issues of accuracy and ethics using the press code."

The forum added that it was concerned that the SAPS’s statement singling out the journalist put his safety at risk.

"We understand that the lawyers of the Daily Sun have written to the SAPS demanding an apology and the retraction of the SAPS’s statement which sort to portray the journalist as a liar and as someone who failed to check the facts with the police," said Sanef. "Sanef always engages the SAPS through the office of the national police commissioner where differences are meant to be ironed out and amicable solutions sought to ensure a professional coexistence with law-enforcement agencies and the media." The article, according to Sanef, also brings to the fore the issue of gender-based violence, a pandemic within a pandemic.

"In the next two weeks, Sanef is staging four webinars to thoroughly discuss the lapses in media ethics as identified by the Satchwell Report on the country’s media ethics and credibility.

"In May, Sanef will also be hosting an Ethics Conference where the media will seek to energise the sector to recommit to upholding the Press Code of ethics and a plan of action," the forum said.

SowetanLIVE