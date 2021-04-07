Breakthrough in mayor's robbery case as second suspect is arrested
A second suspect has been arrested in connection to a robbery that took place at the home of a municipal mayor in the Waterberg District in Limpopo province in February.
Police spokesperson Brig Motlafela Mojapelo said a team of detectives that has been hard at work tracing other suspects involved in the attack and robbery made a breakthrough when they arrested the second suspect on Tuesday...
