Seven arrested in connection with shooting of Cape Town attorney

Western Cape police have arrested seven people in connection with the shooting outside the home of Cape Town attorney William Booth.

According to Western Cape police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut, five men and two women were arrested in Woodstock on Wednesday night. This followed an appeal for information by the police to the public on Wednesday. The police included stills from CCTV footage showing the suspects and a white Hyundai SUV believed to have been used in the shooting outside Booth's Higgovale home on April 9.

“The suspects are being questioned by detectives and court appearances are yet to be scheduled,” said Traut.

Booth is the latest lawyer to be targeted in shootings in Cape Town and is considered one of the top organised-crime lawyers in the city, representing clients such as alleged underworld figures Mark Lifman and Andre Naude.