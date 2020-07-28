'Donkie' Booysen hitman who killed accomplice jailed for 18 years

A hitman who accidentally murdered his accomplice in a restaurant attack on alleged Cape Town gang boss Jerome “Donkie” Booysen was handed prison sentences totalling 34 years on Tuesday.

Marco Johannes, 33, pleaded guilty to the murder of Simon Yon, the attempted murder of Booysen, the attempted murder of Fatima van der Westhuizen, illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The Blue Downs regional court sentenced him to 18 years' imprisonment for the murder of Yon — his child's maternal grandfather — and said the shorter sentences imposed for the other offences would run concurrently.

Johannes told the court that on August 1 2018, Yon received a call telling him to kill someone who was dining at a Spur in a Kuils River mall.