Blade Nzimande warns Covid-19 outbreaks among students could 'fire up' third wave

Higher education minister Blade Nzimande said on Friday he was concerned about pockets of Covid-19 outbreaks at some universities and TVET colleges which had the potential to trigger a third wave of infections.

Earlier this week 55 students tested positive at the University of Pretoria (UP).

Apart from the outbreak at UP, the department had received other reports of Covid-19 infections within the post school education and training sector.

Nzimande appealed to students and staff to adhere to Covid-19 regulations as the academic year got under way.

“While Covid has largely been detrimental for the older population groups, the virus is mutating and new variants are showing a higher affinity towards young people who can serve as carriers and hasten the spread of infection.