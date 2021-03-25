Regional chair Mpe says Lekganyane must back off
Soviet accused of meddling in affairs of Lepelle-Nkumpi
Limpopo ANC secretary Soviet Lekganyane has been accused of meddling in the affairs of a struggling local municipality after he recommended the removal of an acting municipal manager with immediate effect.
Lekganyane wrote a letter last week to the party's Peter Mokaba region questioning the legality of the process followed when Tebogo Gafane was seconded to the Lepelle-Nkumpi local municipality in 2019 to act as municipal manager...
