South Africa

Amatola Water finally has new board after infighting

By Vuyolwethu Sangotsha - 27 February 2021 - 11:25
Cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams.
Image: SIYABULELA DUDA

After months of instability, Amatola Water finally has a new board.

This announcement was made by cabinet spokesperson Phumla Williams in a statement on Friday afternoon.

Mncedisi Malotana is the new chairperson of the board.

In November, SowetanLIVE sister publication DispatchLIVE reported that suspended Amatola Water CEO Vuyo Zitumane had resigned after allegations of nepotism emerged following months of squabbling among interim board members.

Late last year, human settlements, water & sanitation minister Lindiwe Sisulu terminated Amatola Water’s interim board with immediate effect.

The new board members include Mncedisi Malotana, Buhle Tonise, Abraham Pieter le Roux, Mosidi Makgae, Zamikhaya Xalisa, Nkosazana NomaXhosa Jongilanga, Gaathier Mahed, Tabiso Wana, Mxolisi Joe Skosana, Makgobi Ramushu and Lebogang Letsoale. ​

The Eastern Cape Development Corporation (ECDC) has also welcomed its new board. Economic development, environmental affairs and tourism MEC Mvoko appointed  the new board this week.

The board will serve a three-year term.

It is led by former SAA CEO Vuyani Jarana as the chairperson. He is assisted by Simpiwe Somdyala, who is returning as deputy chairperson. Other  members include Nolitha Pietersen, Thobile Buthelezi, Boniswa Koneti, Siyabuka Siko, Pumeza Bono and Tracy Cumming.  

DispatchLIVE

