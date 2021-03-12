'Our call to action was not adequately heeded': auditor-general

Seven of SA's nine provinces showed a slight increase in clean audits in the 2019-2020 financial year, while the Western Cape and Gauteng both showed a “net regression”.

This was revealed during a briefing on the 2019-20 Public Finance Management Act audit outcomes by auditor-general Tsakani Maluleke to the standing committee on the auditor-general on Friday.

“Western Cape holds on to its track record of the place where there are the highest number of clean audits,” said Maluleke.

The number of clean audits rose to 111 this financial year from 98 in 2018/19, while the number of audits disclaimed with findings fell to 18 from 24 previously.

In her opening remarks, Maluleke said she was concerned that “our call to action was not adequately heeded” and that in many instances there was no evidence that there had been sustainable improvements.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE