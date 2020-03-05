Wits students protest over residences

Dozens of Wits students embarked on a protest action yesterday over a lack of accommodation, which has forced some of them to sleep in libraries.

Among the affected students was Nomonde Foli from the Eastern Cape. The 41-year-old education student has been sleeping at the university's 24-hour library because she has been waiting to be approved for accommodation funding.

Foli, pictured, said she has been spending her nights at the library since January when the academic year started, and is forced to bath in the university's toilets every morning before her classes start.

"I have a historical debt of R89,000 which I owe to the institution because I have no funding and as a result I had to make a commitment with the finance office to make a payment of R500 a month so that I could be allowed to register for this year," Foli said.

However, Foli said she received a R50,000 funding for her tuition fees.