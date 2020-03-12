Wits students suspended over accommodation protests

Students at the University of the Witwatersrand have been issued with notices of suspension after protests over accommodation problems last Wednesday.

The notice — seen by TimesLIVE — was served in terms the university's rules for student discipline.

The demonstrations were sparked by the university's student representative council (SRC) demanding immediate action after about 200 students had been sleeping in computer laboratories and the library due to not having accommodation.

Wits management said: “After last week’s protest, a number of students have been charged by the university for disrupting classes, for violating the rights of members of the Wits community and for malicious damage to property.