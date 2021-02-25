South Africa

East London to be renamed soon — and it’s likely to be Gompo

By Asanda Nini - 25 February 2021 - 10:47
Even though East London had a Xhosa name, eMonti, the now proposed East London name change is KuGompo.
Port Elizabeth is history. The biggest metro in the province is now called Gqeberha. East London is next.

Metro residents are likely to soon awake in Gompo — the name awaiting the signature of arts and culture minister Nathi Mthethwa, according to provincial arts and culture MEC Fezeka Nkomonye.

She said a welter of name changes which kicked in on Tuesday were being done in the name of transformation.

