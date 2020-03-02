MMC Mally Mokoena wants JMPD chief investigated

Johannesburg MMC for public safety Mally Mokoena wants the city council to approve an investigation into Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) chief David Tembe on allegations of intimidation, abuse of power and nepotism, among others.

This is contained in a confidential document leaked to Sowetan, which reveals that Tembe faces a range of charges and suggests that he should be suspended while an investigation takes place.

Mokoena was supposed to present this motion at the council's sitting on Thursday but the sitting collapsed when several councillors staged a walkout after failing to pass an adjustment budget.

She would lobby the council to approve a mayoral committee decision that Tembe be given seven days to explain why he should not be suspended pending an investigation.

"It is recommended that an independent investigator be appointed to investigate all allegations against the chief of police and that he be given an opportunity to respond as to why he should not be placed on precautionary suspension pending investigation," the motion reads.

Among the 11 allegations, Tembe is accused of suspending directors and superintendents without having the powers to do so. It also alleged that Tembe's system of awards and commendations was not fair as only his favourite officers were being recognised.