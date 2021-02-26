‘Not racially motivated or malicious intent,’ says eNCA after mask backlash

Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger faced backlash on social media after a newsclip of her asking the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less.

Broadcaster eNCA says its senior journalist’s conduct during interviews at the 2021 budget speech this week was not “racially motivated or with malicious intent”.

Reporter Lindsay Dentlinger faced backlash on social media after a news clip of her asking the UDM's Nqabayomzi Kwankwa to wear a mask during an interview while FF Plus leader Pieter Groenewald was interviewed mask-less. Other clips have also emerged of her asking black politicians to put on their masks, without following suit with white politicians.

The UDM has accused the broadcaster of displaying "a culture of thoughtless racism".

In a statement released on Thursday, the independent broadcaster said it understood how an excerpt of Dentlinger’s coverage could have created a space for general public conjecture.

The news station said Dentlinger is a “seasoned journalist” with more than 21 years of experience.