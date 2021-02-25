Fund will cover rollout of vaccines and extension of relief grant
More than R27bn to fight Covid-19 pandemic
The government has set aside more than R27bn for the fight against Covid-19, the rollout and administering of vaccines.
A fund to compensate people who may suffer from severe injuries in the vaccination process will also be set up but its budget will be revealed later...
