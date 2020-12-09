'I volunteered': Magashule ahead of crucial date with ANC's integrity body

ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule has insisted that his scheduled appearance before the party’s integrity commission on Saturday was his own initiative and he was not persuaded to appear by the national executive committee of the ANC.

Magashule is due to appear before the commission to explain himself after he was charged with 21 corruption-related charges linked to a R230m asbestos-eradication tender awarded during his time as Free State premier.

Magashule is out on R200,000 bail.

Speaking during a door-to-door campaign at the Ramaphosa informal settlement in Ekurhuleni, Magashule said his appearance at the commission was voluntary.

“Well, remember that when I was charged and told that I must appear before the court I immediately informed the integrity commission because that’s the right thing to do. I volunteered to see them and we agreed on the date and, of course, I’ll be going to the integrity commission,” Magashule said.