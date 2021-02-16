Stabbed Lesedi FM presenter's husband arrested
The husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her several times last week.
Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 39-year-old suspect was nabbed while in hiding in Gauteng after a warrant of his arrest was issued...
