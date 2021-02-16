South Africa

Stabbed Lesedi FM presenter's husband arrested

16 February 2021 - 14:43

The husband of Lesedi FM presenter Dimakatso Ratselane has been arrested for allegedly stabbing her several times last week.

Free State police spokesperson Brig Motantsi Makhele said the 39-year-old suspect was nabbed while in hiding in Gauteng after a warrant of his arrest was issued...

