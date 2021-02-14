Limpopo man arrested for posing as police captain and scamming job seekers

A 28-year-old man from Limpopo will appear at the Polokwane magistrate’s court on Monday on charges of fraud and corruption after he allegedly scammed several job seekers out of thousands of rand by posing as a police captain.

According to police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe, in 2019 the impostor allegedly pretended to be a police captain from the provincial human resource management. He called unsuspecting people who wanted to be recruited into the SAPS to deposit a certain amount of money into various accounts for medical reports, after which he instructed them to take the receipt to the recruitment office as proof of payment.

“Upon arrival, the victims were shocked to learn that they were scammed. Cases of fraud were immediately opened and the intelligence-driven joint operation was activated,” Ngoepe said.

Ngoepe said the suspect was arrested at Lethuli Park in Seshego outside Polokwane on Friday by the provincial investigating and crime intelligence units.