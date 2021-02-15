Zuma supporters feast, chant and dance in Nkandla as family watches

While the rain soaked the rolling hills of Nkandla in northern KwaZulu-Natal, it could not dampen the mood of supporters of former president Jacob Zuma, who gathered in their dozens outside his home on Monday.

Spirits ran high and the mood was jovial as members of Zuma's family and Umkhonto we Sizwe Military Veterans Association (MKMVA) chanted and danced along the road leading to the Nkandla homestead.

Earlier, children watched in awe as MKMVA members stomped, chanted and sang on the road, as they pledged their allegiance to Zuma.