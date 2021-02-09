Lights out at 10pm! Eskom rolls out stage 2 load-shedding

Load-shedding is back from 10pm on Tuesday.

Eskom has announced that it would implement stage 2 rolling blackouts overnight until 5am on Wednesday.

The power utility said the cuts were necessary to replenish its emergency reserves.

“This load-shedding is necessary to preserve and replenish the emergency generation reserves and to maximise the capacity available during the day.

“The power generation system is still severely constrained due to high-generation unit breakdowns during the past two days, as well as the delayed return to service of some units out on planned maintenance,” it said.