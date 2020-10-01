Presenter thrilled to be helping people conquer drinking problems

Nomsa enjoys changing lives on Uyaphuza

Actor and presenter Nomsa Buthelezi, who is the new presenter of Uyaphuza on Moja Love, is excited to be part of the show that makes a difference in people’s lives.



Buthelezi, who also presents Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic, said Uyaphuza assists people who have drinking problems by taking them to a rehabilitation centre...