Presenter thrilled to be helping people conquer drinking problems
Nomsa enjoys changing lives on Uyaphuza
Actor and presenter Nomsa Buthelezi, who is the new presenter of Uyaphuza on Moja Love, is excited to be part of the show that makes a difference in people’s lives.
Buthelezi, who also presents Our Perfect Wedding on Mzansi Magic, said Uyaphuza assists people who have drinking problems by taking them to a rehabilitation centre...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.