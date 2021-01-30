South Africa

Man found hanging from high voltage cables in Germiston

30 January 2021 - 10:47
Iavan Pijoos Journalist
The fire and rescue team from Wadeville responded to the scene just before 10am on Friday and managed to retrieve the body.
The fire and rescue team from Wadeville responded to the scene just before 10am on Friday and managed to retrieve the body.
Image: Ekurhuleni Emergency Services

A middle-aged man was found hanging upside down from high voltage electrical power lines on the railway line in Rondebult in Germiston on Friday morning, Ekurhuleni emergency services said.

Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said the fire and rescue team from Wadeville responded to the scene just before 10am.

Ntladi said the body of the man was found hanging on an 8.5m high switch structure above the railway line.

He said a team of seven rescuers successfully recovered the body.

“The power supply had to be isolated first for safety reasons before the recovery could commence.

“It is alleged that the deceased was tampering with the live 3,000 volt power lines that ended with fatal electrocution to the deceased.”

TimesLIVE

Teenager, boy badly burnt after kites touch overhead power lines

A Port Elizabeth teenager and young child were shocked and sustained multiple burn wounds while flying kites near electricity cables at Windvogel, ...
News
1 week ago

Amputee laments lack of justice for injuries he suffered on duty

An Eastern Cape municipality employee is seeking justice against his supervisor  after losing an arm and a leg from being electrocuted  while on duty.
News
1 week ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

From Mozambique to Mpumalanga: Cyclone Eloise's trail of destruction
Teargas & clashes with police as youth protest: What's happening in Tunisia?
X