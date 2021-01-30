Sports court reinstates Ahmad to Caf presidency

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas) has dramatically reinstated Ahmad Ahmad as president of the Confederation of African Football temporarily pending an appeal against a five-year ban from the sport.

Ahmad has taken an appeal against his ban to the international sporting court — the highest body in sports judicial decisions — in Lausanne. Cas released a statement on Friday evening saying the appeal will be heard on March 2, 10 days before the Caf presidential election, and for positions on the Fifa council, on March 12.

Cas reinstated Ahmad due to “a risk of irreparable harm for Mr Ahmad if the disciplinary sanction is maintained during the period prior to the CAF elections”.

However the court rejected the Malagasy’s bid “seeking that an order be imposed preventing Fifa from taking any decision aimed at preventing Mr Ahmad from participating in” the Caf presidential elections.

So Ahmad’s participation in the elections is dependant solely on whether he succeeds in overturning the November decision of the Fifa ethics committee to ban him from football for five years having been found to have breached several of the global ruling body’s ethics codes.

The four candidates vying for the Caf presidency on March 12, including SA’s Patrice Motsepe, president of Mamelodi Sundowns, will monitor Ahmad’s March 2 appeal with keen interest.