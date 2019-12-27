South Africa

Suspected cable thief recovering in hospital from burns sustained at Germiston substation

By ERNEST MABUZA - 27 December 2019 - 10:41
A man sustained burn wounds during an alleged cable theft incident at a substation in Primrose on Thursday afternoon. Stock photo.
Image: David Willman/123rf.com

A man was electrocuted but survived the electric current during an alleged attempted cable theft at Wychwood substation in Primrose, Germiston, on Thursday afternoon.

“A male patient was identified by police from the substation to the Marathon informal settlement in Primrose at 3.50pm. He was found at Cemetery Road and was given treatment on the scene before being sent to OR Tambo Memorial Hospital in Boksburg,” Ekurhuleni emergency services spokesperson William Ntladi said on Friday.

A video on Twitter shows the man, who is in visible pain and with burns to most parts of his body, telling the paramedics that he was burning.

