WATCH | TMPD officers in hot water after assaulting man

An investigation has been launched into a video of Tshwane metro police department (TMPD) officers seemingly assaulting a man.

In a short video shared online, four officers can be seen pulling a man over a low brick wall at what appears to be a residential home.

The man falls to the ground and is slapped repeatedly by one of the officers.

He is then loaded into a marked TMPD minibus parked close by.

TMPD spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed that the vehicle and officers seen in the video were from their department.

“The Tshwane metro police department is conducting internal investigations regarding the video. However, no complaint has been formally lodged in relation to the video.

“We request the person who seems to be assaulted on the video to come forward for obtaining more information that will assist with the investigation.”

Anyone with information can contact TMPD on 083 657 2998.