Eastern Cape man jailed for life after assaulting three young girls

A man who sexually assaulted two girls aged 9 and 11 and assaulted a 13-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.

Eastern Cape police district commissioner Brigadier Ngangema Xakavu welcomed the conviction and sentencing last week of Xola Mayedwa, 35.

He had attacked the young girls at Bongweni area, Peddie, in September 2018.

The Bhisho High Court sentenced him to two life imprisonment terms for rape and 30 days' imprisonment for assault.

TimesLIVE