Traditional healer accused of sexually assaulting boys and forcing one to rape a girl abandons bail bid

A teenage boy’s opening up to his soccer coach about the alleged rape he suffered at the hands of a traditional healer lifted the lid on the alleged violation of four other boys and a girl.

According to NPA spokesperson in the Eastern Cape, Anelisa Ngcakani, the traditional healer, Zukile Douglas Tyobeka, 71, faces five charges of sexual assault and one charge of compelled rape.

It is alleged that between 2019 and 2021, Tyobeka sexually assaulted five boys, aged 13 to 17. It is further alleged that during this period, Tyobeka instructed a young man to rape a 13-year-old girl.

Ngcakani said the boys visited Tyobeka's house on separate occasions, seeking supernatural power and protection.

During the visits, it’s alleged the traditional healer offered the boys a band which allegedly possessed supernatural power and also required them to undergo a spiritual ritual.