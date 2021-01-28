Why are pirates attacking ships in the Gulf of Guinea?

LAGOS - Pirates are stepping up attacks on ships in West Africa's Gulf of Guinea, defying regional navies. On Saturday, pirates off Nigeria kidnapped 15 sailors from a Turkish container ship and killed one.

Pirates in the Gulf of Guinea kidnapped 130 seafarers in 22 separate incidents last year, accounting for all but five of those seized at sea worldwide.

WHO ARE THE PIRATES AND WHY ARE THEY ATTACKING?

The pirates come from Nigeria's turbulent Niger Delta, experts say. The region produces the bulk of the nation's petroleum, but is woefully underdeveloped, scarred by pollution and has some of the highest unemployment in the country.

Bands of men desperate for money engage in a variety of illegal but lucrative activities, including kidnapping, stealing and refining oil, and piracy.

They often bring the kidnapped crew to the creeks that snake through the swampy region.

WHY ARE THE PIRATES KIDNAPPING MORE SAILORS?

The International Maritime Bureau has tracked a steady increase in kidnappings over recent years, affecting everyone from fisherman to international supertanker crew. Pirates who once stole cargo, or siphoned oil, discovered that some companies will pay large sums to ransom kidnapped crew.

Last year's oil price crash and Nigeria's second recession in five years worsened unemployment and economic hardship.

Max Williams, chief compliance officer for security firm Africa Risk Compliance, said Saturday's attack reflects yet more risk.

"Breaching the citadel and killing a crew member is a serious escalation," Williams said.

Williams added that attacks further out to sea - Saturday's attack took place 200 nautical miles offshore - reflected increasing sophistication, as vessels further from shore are less likely to have naval protection.