753 more Covid-19 deaths recorded in 24 hours, along with 7,070 infections

More than 750 Covid-19 related deaths were recorded across SA in a 24-hour period for just the fourth time.

The high number announced on Thursday night was driven by the 261 deaths recorded in KwaZulu-Natal and the 219 recorded in Limpopo since the release of Wednesday's figures — with the latter due to “audits of the deaths in hospitals and updating the [death] figures”, according to the health ministry.

In total 753 deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours. Apart from KwaZulu-Natal and Limpopo, 102 deaths were recorded in the Western Cape, 75 in Gauteng, 50 in the North West, 17 in the Free State, 16 in Mpumalanga, and seven in the Northern Cape.