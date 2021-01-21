South Africa

SA to pay big premium for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine from India's SII: report

By Reuters - 21 January 2021 - 09:03
SA will pay $5.25 per dose for Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) - well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots.
SA will pay $5.25 per dose for Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) - well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots.
Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

SA will pay $5.25 (about R78.17) per dose for Covid-19 vaccines from the Serum Institute of India (SII) — well above what others, including developed nations, are paying for the same shots, Business Day reported on Thursday.

The Business Day report cited health department deputy director-general Anban Pillay as saying the price was based on SA's level of development and its past investment in research and development.

“We were advised that SII has applied a tiered pricing system, and given that (SA) is an upper-middle-income country, their price is $5.25. The explanation we were given for why other high-income countries have a lower price is that they have invested in the (research & development), hence the discount on the price,” it quoted him as saying.

The SII, which Business Day said did not respond to requests for comment, is one of several manufacturers licensed by AstraZeneca to make its Covid-19 vaccine. SA is due to procure 1.5 million of the shots from the institute.

Other nations or blocs are paying much less. In June, for instance, Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and France negotiated a price of around $2.50 per shot for 300 million doses from AstraZeneca as part of a European deal to secure supplies of the drug.

The SII is also set to supply 100 million doses of the vaccine to the AU for $3 each, Reuters reported.

Covid-19 shots to cost $3 to $10 under AU vaccine plan

African countries will pay between $3 (R45) and $10 (R150) per vaccine dose to access 270 million Covid-19 shots secured this month by the AU, ...
News
22 hours ago

SA to get nine million J&J vaccine shots - minister

SA, which has yet to receive its first coronavirus vaccine doses, will be getting nine million from Johnson & Johnson, the health ministry said on ...
News
2 days ago

Pfizer vaccine appears effective against coronavirus variant found in Britain -study

The Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech is likely to protect against a more infectious variant of the virus discovered in Britain which ...
News
22 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X