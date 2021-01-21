South Africa

SA records 12,710 new Covid-19 cases and 566 deaths in 24 hours

By TimesLIVE - 21 January 2021 - 06:50
SA recorded 12,710 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 new infections.
SA recorded 12,710 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 new infections.
Image: 123RF/ktsdesign

SA recorded 12,710 new Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, after two consecutive days of fewer than 10,000 new infections.

Health minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said on Wednesday night that the new infections meant that 1,369,426 cumulative cases have now been recorded countrywide since the outbreak of the coronavirus in March last year.

The new infections came from 62,054 tests, at a positivity rate of 20.45%. This is lower than the 22.6% positivity rate recorded on Monday (9,010 cases from 39,901 tests) and the 20.96% positivity rate from Tuesday (9,780 cases from 46,648 tests).

Mkhize on Wednesday also reported that 566 new Covid-19 related deaths were reported in the past 24 hours, taking the national total of fatalities to 38,854.

Of the new deaths, 218 were in KwaZulu-Natal, 104 each in the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape, 80 were in Gauteng, 46 were in the Free State, eight in the Northern Cape and six in Mpumalanga.

Mkhize said there had been 1,160,412 recoveries to date, at a recovery rate of 84.7%.

TimesLIVE

Covid-19 shots to cost R44,72 to R149,02 under African Union vaccine plan

African countries will pay between R44,72 and R149,02 per vaccine dose to access 270 million Covid-19 shots secured this month by the African Union ...
News
21 hours ago

Eskom operations 'disrupted' as 48 contractors test positive for Covid-19

The power utility says Covid-19 has affected its operations at the Medupi power station, where 48 of 75 contractors have tested positive for the ...
News
1 day ago

Experts urge government to lay out Covid-19 vaccine plan

Healthcare experts are urging the government to share a detailed plan for administering Covid-19 vaccines with private sector partners who are ...
News
20 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Robo-concierge and self check-in: Sandton hotel embraces AI technology
India begins world’s largest vaccination drive against Covid-19- In numbers
X