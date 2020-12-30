'No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles': SA reacts to stage 2 load-shedding

Just when SA thought the last few days of 2020 couldn't get any worse, Eskom announced load-shedding and Mzansi is fuming.

The power utility said stage 2 load-shedding would take place from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said this was necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for expected high demand next month.

“We currently have 9,745 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while 11,346 megawatts is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” said the power utility.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service.”