'No wonder we are replacing fireworks with candles': SA reacts to stage 2 load-shedding

30 December 2020 - 09:46
Eskom has confirmed it will implement stage 2 load-shedding on Tuesday and Wednesday. Stock photo.
Image: 123RF/loganban

Just when SA thought the last few days of 2020 couldn't get any worse, Eskom announced load-shedding and Mzansi is fuming.

The power utility said stage 2 load-shedding would take place from 10pm until 5am on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It said this was necessary to preserve emergency generation reserves in preparation for expected high demand next month.

“We currently have 9,745 megawatts of capacity on planned maintenance, while 11,346 megawatts is unavailable due to unplanned maintenance,” said the power utility.

“Eskom teams are working around the clock to return as many of these generation units to service.”

On social media, many were not here for it and joked about the awkward situations they now found themselves in.

Here is a snapshot of the reactions:

