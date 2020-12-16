South Africa

Eskom to impose 'load reduction' in four provinces on Wednesday

16 December 2020 - 17:42
Eskom says it will implement load reduction in four provinces from 5pm.
Image: 123rf.com/ginasanders

Eskom warned that it would impose “load reduction” in parts of Gauteng, Mpumalanga, Free State, and KwaZulu-Natal from 5pm on Wednesday.  

“Overloading of the network can damage electricity infrastructure by causing explosions of transformers and mini-substations. Overloading also poses danger to people and property in the affected communities.  

“Now, Eskom is battling to keep up with the increased equipment failure caused by overloading that is costing millions to repair,” said Eskom.  

Eskom says the decision is due to network overloading in high-density areas that are prone to illegal connection, meter bypassing and vandalism.  

In Gauteng, Eskom said, the load reduction will be implemented from 5pm to 10pm in Katlehong and Vosloorus. In Mpumalanga, it will be implemented in Ehlanzeni, while in the Free State it will be in the Thabo Mofutsanyana district. In KwaZulu-Natal the reduction will be in Newcastle.

