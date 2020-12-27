Italy kicks off vaccinations against Covid-19 in Rome

“The vaccine went very well and it was an exciting, historical moment,” 29-year-old nurse Claudia Aliverini told state-owned television RAINEWS24.

“It is the beginning of the end and I hope to be the first of over 60 millions of Italians”.

Italy on Thursday became the eighth country in the world to exceed 2 million officially recorded cases. It has reported 70,909 deaths, the highest toll in Europe and the fifth highest in the world.

The vaccine will be free of charge and health workers and elderly people will be the first to be offered the voluntary inoculation.