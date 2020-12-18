Healthy diet 'key to longevity'
Gogo Mokone quietly celebrates 106th birthday
Mmaphofu Mokone woke up and as usual, she had soft porridge and two cups of tea.
This despite it being her 106th birthday yesterday...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@sowetanlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.