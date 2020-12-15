Second Covid-19 wave bigger than first in Western Cape, with metro worst hit

Khayelitsha was once the epicentre of the Covid-19 crisis in the Cape metro, but during the second wave, it is one of only three districts that has fewer cases than during the first wave.

While Klipfontein and Mitchells Plain are also better off than during the first wave, every other district in Cape Town has reached or exceeded the numbers seen in the first wave.

Dr Keith Cloete, head of the provincial health department, said on Tuesday: “The province overall has more confirmed cases in the second wave than in the first.

"Our reported deaths and hospitalisations are going up, together with the need for oxygen. We have seen a 48% increase in the last week. Hospitalisations and deaths are starting to approximate the first wave, but actual cases already exceeded it.”

There are 1,733 Covid-19 patients in acute hospitals - 1,041 in the public sector and 692 in private facilities.