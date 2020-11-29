Cheating pupils, leaked papers among Gauteng matric exam challenges.

The Gauteng education department has had its fair share of challenges when it comes to the National Senior Certificate matric examinations.

Gauteng education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, while updating the media on the online placement of grade 1 and grade 8 pupils, said two candidates were found with cellphones and another three with crib notes while the exam was in session, and one even tried to use his mask to cheat.

“The main examination for all candidates started without any hindrances and a total of 239,143 candidates have enrolled for the 2020 examinations.