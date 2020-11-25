SA can't even run exams without corruption, says Naptosa
Teacher unions blame education officials for matric leaks
Teacher unions have taken aim at district officials, blaming them for the matric exam paper leaks.
National Professional Teachers’ Organisation of SA (Naptosa) executive director Basil Manuel said the people responsible for the leaks were those who were managing the examinations...
