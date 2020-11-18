Zondo must stay put at inquiry
State capture commission chair Raymond Zondo will this week decide whether to recuse himself as applied for by former president Jacob Zuma.
Zuma’s lawyer advocate Muzi Sikhakhane made a spirited appeal on Monday claiming that with Zondo at the helm, the commission was not a space in which Zuma felt he would be treated fairly...
