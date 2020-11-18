State capture inquiry chairperson deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday again delayed handing down judgment on the recusal application against him by former president Jacob Zuma.

The latest delay‚ the commission said in a statement‚ was due to Zuma's response to the opening statement made by Zondo at the hearings on Monday.

Zuma‚ in a responding affidavit‚ has contradicted Zondo’s assertion that they are “not friends” and never interacted or socialised privately outside official duty.

Zondo now plans to give his ruling on Thursday morning.

After the arguments on Monday‚ Zondo had promised to issue the ruling on Tuesday morning but he postponed that for Wednesday morning before delaying it to the afternoon and then Thursday.

Zuma wants Zondo to recuse himself from hearing his evidence‚ arguing that the chairperson is conflicted due to their personal and professional history and the comments he has made against Zuma during oral testimonies by witnesses implicating him.

The commission said Zondo was now considering Zuma’s response to his “we are not friends” statement made on Monday.

“This morning Mr Zuma furnished the commission with a statement/affidavit which the chairperson needs to consider‚” Prof Itumeleng Mosala‚ secretary of the commission‚ said in a statement on Wednesday.