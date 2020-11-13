Controversial NMU professor steps down after plagiarism scandal

Christian Adendorff, adjunct professor at Nelson Mandela University (NMU), has resigned after academic staff and students at the institution called for him to be fired following a DispatchLIVE report which exposed his plagiarising of chunks of text for a 2017 Ngqushwa Municipality policy document from a 16-year-old Namibian government file — despite being paid R600,000 to write it.

DispatchLIVE had in mid October shown that Adendorff lifted sections from foreign policy documents which were repeated almost verbatim and without attribution in Ngqushwa and Amathole municipal presentations.

Adendorff had insisted that this was “standard practice” and did not amount to plagiarism.