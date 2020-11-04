Suspension of ANC deployees ends coalition deal with Patriotic Alliance

The ANC in Johannesburg has parted ways with the Patriotic Alliance, the coalition partner who helped the party regain power in the country’s economic hub.

In a statement released late on Tuesday, the AN Greater Johannesburg region said it ended its coalition arranged with the PA due to disagreements.

“This comes after both parties could not agree on how to handle matter of governance in the municipal entities. Failure to understand the separation between the party and the state, suspension of employees without following proper procedure and a lack of due regard for good governance by the PA are key to the collapse of the infant coalition.

“The ANC has an understanding that the parties involved in the Government of Local Unity (GLU) modeled an agreement to build a local government that has the capacity to, amongst others, provide democratic and accountable government…

“The ANC wishes to make it clear that it will not compromise on the agreement and memorandum of understanding taken at the advent of the formation of the Government of Local Unity, as a leader of the majority party. To this end, the ANC also seeks to encourage Johannesburg residents to go out in their numbers to vote for the ANC across the five (5) Wards partaking in the Bi-elections on the 11th November 2020 to ensure decisive victory for the African National Congress,” regional spokesperson Sasabona Manganye said in a statement.